Prince Harry Received Perfect Greeting at Event After Busy Day with Archie: 'Are You Still Awake?'

Prince Harry is connecting with youth from around the world.

Just one day after playing polo with brother Prince William — while being cheered on by their wives and children (even 2-month-old Archie!) — the Duke of Sussex, who serves as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, met Youth Ministers from Commonwealth countries from around the world for a roundtable discussion at Marlborough House.

As he arrived, Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Scotland asked the new dad, who has talked about his “sleepless nights” with Archie, “Are you still awake?”

Thursday’s talk allowed Harry to hear directly about the key issues affecting the Commonwealth’s youth population in their countries ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2020. The event also provides an opportunity for Prince Harry to share the ideas and ambitions of the young people he has met from across the network of nations.

Image zoom Prince Harry arrives at Marlborough House for a Commonwealth Youth roundtable Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the roundtable, he told the delegates, “It’s up to all of us to ensure young people’s voices are heard and their interests protected, but it’s the people who have the power to shape policy for young people – all of you – that must champion them at the highest levels.”

Image zoom Prince Harry Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry took over the role of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador from the Queen in April 2018. He and wife Meghan Markle, 37, see the Commonwealth as taking an important role in their working life.

In a speech given in January, the prince said, “Nearly 12 months into the job, I can honestly say I feel more passionate than ever about the huge opportunity we have here: To empower young people across the Commonwealth, you who are here in this room today, and the millions around the world who are part of this global collective of change makers.”

The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry brought their son Archie to his first public outing — a charity polo match. The family of three enjoyed the event alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie James Whatling/MEGA

The royal parents, who left their Kensington Palace home in London for the laid-back setting of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of Archie’s birth, have been savoring the first eight weeks of parenthood with their baby boy.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”