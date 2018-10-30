Prince Harry Broke the Royals' No Selfie Rule to Comfort a Young Fan Who Lost His Mother

Prince Harry showed a young boy in New Zealand that he’s not alone.

While greeting fans at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday with Meghan Markle, Harry made a stop to talk to 6-year-old Otia Nante, whose grandmother told Harry that Otio had also lost his mother, according to News.com.au.

Harry comforted the child, telling him, “Life will always be alright. You know that? I’ve made it to 34 years old, and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

Although the Duke of Sussex normally adheres to the royal family’s rule to avoid selfies or signing autographs, Harry posed with Otia for a quick snap, which was shared by the Instagram fan account, Harry_Meghan_Updates.

Prince Harry was only 12 when he tragically lost his mother Princess Diana in a car accident in Paris.

In a 2016 documentary for ITV focused on his charity work in Lesotho, Africa, the royal admitted that he spent a long time suppressing his feelings about his mother’s death.

“I never really dealt with what had happened. It was a lot of buried emotion,” Harry said. “For a huge part of my life I didn’t really want to think about it.”

He continued, “I now view life very differently from what it used to be. I used to bury my head in the sand, and let everything around you tear you to pieces.”

Prince Harry has found meaning — and a way to carry on his mother’s legacy — in his charity work. In May 2016, he spoke with PEOPLE about his ongoing charity work, saying, “all I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud.”

Meghan, 37, has also found ways to honor the mother-in-law she never got to meet during their royal tour. She wore a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that also belonged to Diana on the first day of their tour in Sydney. In Tonga, Harry’s wife wore Diana’s aquamarine ring, which made its debut on Meghan as the couple headed to their wedding’s evening reception.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. The two side stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana’s personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to Harry’s heart.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan said during the couple’s engagement interview.