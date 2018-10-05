Prince Harry to Climb Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tour — but Meghan Markle Will Stay on the Ground!

Prince Harry is starting off the Invictus Games in style.

To mark of arrival of the event in Australia, Harry will scale the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Friday, Oct. 19, to raise the Invictus Flag.

Although he will be joined for the climb by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Invictus Games athletes, the 34-year-old royal’s new wife, Meghan Markle, will stay firmly planted on the ground.

Harry is no stranger to a little danger. He flew in the back of a spitfire, which he controlled for a portion of the flight, in 2015 and has been called a “natural” at skydiving. He’s even climbed the Sydney Harbor Bridge before, back in 2005.

Prince Harry meets Invictus Games competitors at the Olympic Aquatic Centre on June 8, 2017 in Sydney, Australia Invictus Games/Getty

Harry and Meghan have a jam-packed schedule for their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Soon after arriving in Sydney on October 16, the couple will head to Taronga Zoo, where Prince William and Kate Middleton visited with Prince George in 2014. Harry and Meghan are set to meet two koalas and their joeys — all part of the institution’s breeding program. They will also meet conservation scientists who are working on efforts to reduce illegal wildlife trafficking.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Taronga Zoo in 2014 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The royal couple will then take a spectacular journey across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they will be entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

The tour begins in Sydney, travels to Melbourne and Dubbo and then back to Sydney for the opening weekend of the Invictus Games. After brief visits to the island nations of Fiji and Tonga, the couple returns to Australia and then heads out to New Zealand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

The tour “will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday. Harry “is particularly keen to highlight these youth-led initiatives in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and to shine a light on the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth.”