Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William in his upcoming memoir, Spare, according to a leaked extract reported by The Guardian.

The incident, which The Guardian says resulted from William confronting Harry over "the whole rolling catastrophe" of his relationship with Meghan Markle, is said to have taken place at Harry's London home in 2019.

When William arrived at Harry's home of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace — known as "Nott Cott" — Harry claims his older brother was already "piping hot," according to the extract.

Harry then claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

The Guardian reports that Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, after which insults were exchanged. William reportedly claimed he was just trying to help.

"Are you serious?" Harry said in reply, per the extract. "Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

After giving William a glass of water, Harry said: "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this."

It was at this point that the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry writes in Spare, reports The Guardian.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry adds that William urged him to fight back, just as he had as a boy. When he refused, he writes that William left, only to return later "looking regretful." He then "apologized," according to The Guardian.

Later, when leaving, William "turned and called back: 'You don't need to tell Meg about this,'" Harry claims, to which he says he replied, "You mean that you attacked me?"

"I didn't attack you, Harold," William countered, according to Harry.

Afterward, Harry says he called his therapist for help. It was only when Meghan later noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back that he says he revealed the incident to his wife.

"(She) wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry," Harry writes, per The Guardian. "She was terribly sad."

Harry's memoir is scheduled to be published on Jan. 10. The extract leak comes ahead of two upcoming television interviews filmed with ITV News anchor Tom Bradby and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

On Wednesday a new trailer from Harry's interview with Bradby cast doubt on whether he will attend the Coronation of King Charles on May 6.

"If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?" Bradby asks the duke in the interview, which airs Sunday.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry, 38, adds in the clip released Thursday morning by ITV News.

"But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," continues Harry. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Bradby also grills the duke about whether he has invaded his own family's privacy by appearing in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and writing the memoir.

Prior to this Harry and wife Meghan Markle famously spoke out about their lives inside the royal family in their March 2021 sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

"Some people will say you've railed against invasions of your privacy all your life and the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission," Bradby says in the new trailer.

"That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press," responds Harry.

When Bradby goes on to suggest that Prince William is likely asking "how you could do this to me after everything?" The duke subtly replies "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

"It never needed to be this way," Harry told Bradby in a separate preview released Monday in which no questions can be heard. He goes on to refer to "the leaking and the planting" of stories in the British press before telling Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution."

At another point in the interview, Harry says, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although it is not clear who he is referring to.

He adds: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."