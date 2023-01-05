Prince Harry Claims King Charles Thanked Princess Diana for Giving Him a 'Spare' the Day He Was Born

"Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,' " Prince Harry claims his father told his mother, according to an excerpt of his memoir published by The Guardian

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 03:03 PM
Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles with new born Prince Harry, leave St.Mary's Hospital
Photo: David Levenson/Getty Images

Prince Harry says that King Charles III declared him a "spare" on the day he was born.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, makes the claim in Spare, his memoir out Jan. 10, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the story is shared towards the start of the 416-page text.

"Early on, Harry recounts the story of how his father, now King Charles, supposedly said to his wife, Princess Diana, on the day of Harry's birth: 'Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done,' " The Guardian reported.

The U.K. outlet calls Harry's "resentment of being the 'spare' " a "unifying theme" of the text, which reportedly reflects on his childhood, service in the British Army, years as a working royal, and relationships with family members.

Princess Diana and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> pose with their sons Princes Harry and William on board royal yacht Britannia during their visit to Venice, Italy
Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the younger brother of Prince William. Spare, the title of the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, is derived from the royal "heir and spare" adage, pointing to different destinies that have separated Harry and William since birth. Before the Prince of Wales, 40, welcomed three children with his wife Kate Middleton, his younger brother followed him in the line of succession to the British throne.

In another extract from The Guardian, Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William at his London home in 2019. When William arrived at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Harry claims his older brother was already "piping hot," according to the report.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their sons <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> & <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> in the wild flower meadow at Highgrove
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Harry claims William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

The Guardian reports that Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, and insults began to fly. William reportedly claimed he was just trying to help.

"Are you serious?" Harry said in reply, per the report. "Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry and Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage

After giving William a glass of water, Harry said: "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this."

It was at this point that the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry writes in Spare, reports The Guardian.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry adds that William urged him to fight back, just as he had as a boy. When he refused, he writes that William left, only to return later "looking regretful." He then "apologized," according to The Guardian.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. Credit: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Later, when leaving, Prince William "turned and called back: 'You don't need to tell Meg about this,' " Prince Harry claims, to which he says he replied, "You mean that you attacked me?"

"I didn't attack you, Harold," William countered, according to Harry.

Afterward, Harry says he called his therapist for help. It was only when Meghan later noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back that he says he revealed the incident to his wife.

"[She] wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry," Harry writes, per The Guardian. "She was terribly sad."

Related Articles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Comment About Kate Middleton's 'Baby Brain' Caused Heated Exchange, Prince Harry Recalls
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry Felt His Brother Prince William Was 'Gone — Forever' After Wedding to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died at Same Speed: 'I Want to Go Through It'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton and Prince William Told Him to Wear Nazi Costume in 2005
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - JANUARY 01: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III are greeted by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they attend the New Year's Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 1, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service in Sandringham
Brian May of Queen performs on stage at Palau Sant Jordi on May 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain
Queen's Brian May Says He's 'Thrilled' to Become 'Sir Bri': 'I Will Do My Very Best to Be Worthy'
king charles III
King Charles' First New Year Honours List Revealed (a Legendary Rocker Has Been Made a 'Sir')
Prince George painting
Prince George's Reindeer Watercolor Critiqued by Original Artist: 'He's Got Talent'
King Charles III, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden
King Charles' First Cousin Max, Margrave of Baden, Dies at 89: Always Had 'Open Ear for People in Need'
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Pele
Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'
Isla Phillips, Lena Tindal
Lena Tindall Adorably Sports Cousin Isla's Old Coat on Christmas — Spot the Other Royal Rewear!