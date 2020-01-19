Prince Harry's Childhood Nanny and Mentor Revealed as Two of Archie's Godparents: Report

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie Toby Melville/Getty Images

Prince Harry turned to some of his most trusted confidants when it came time to choose Archie’s godparents.

Although Harry and wife Meghan Markle opted to keep the names secret at the time of their son’s christening — a departure from precedent set by other royal parents, including Prince William and Kate Middleton — two of Archie’s godparents have now been revealed, according to a report from The Sunday Times.

Harry and brother Prince William’s childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke), has been named as Archie’s godmother.

Archie’s godfather is reportedly Mark Dyer, who served as an equerry to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and went on to become a mentor and close friend of Harry’s following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Both Pettifer and Dyer were present for Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding — and Dyer’s son Jasper was a page boy in Meghan’s bridal party. Bringing things full circle, Harry is also godfather to Jasper as well as to Petiffer’s son Tom.

Harry and Meghan’s office has not commented on the report.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Tiggy Pettifer Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Image zoom Mark Dyer and Prince Harry DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It had previously been revealed that another one of Archie’s godparents was one of Harry’s oldest friends Charlie van Straubenzee.

The pals met at Ludgrove Prep School and have remained close ever since — in fact, they attended each other’s weddings, just months apart, in 2018.

Image zoom Charlie van Straubenzee and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep their son’s godparents a secret was rooted not only in their desire to protect the privacy of their 8-week-old son, but also the privacy of their friends and family.

“These are friends, private citizens, not celebrities or public figures,” a royal source said. “Meghan and Harry wanted to protect them from the inevitable onslaught: ‘When did you meet them? How?’ That was the driving reason [to keep them private].

“It’s a very personal thing to ask somebody to be a godparent,” the source adds.

The report comes after the conclusion to Meghan and Harry‘s decision to step back from royal life was reached on Saturday.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The new change will take effect this spring, according to a separate statement from Buckingham Palace.