Prince Harry Cheers on London Marathon Runners as Pregnant Meghan Markle's Due Date Is Imminent

As his wife Meghan Markle‘s due date fastly approaches, Prince Harry is continuing to carry out his royal duties.

The father-to-be cheered on runners taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday. During his visit, Harry met with volunteers, watched some of the runners and presented medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners, including the World Para Athletics World Championship Marathon.

“He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a palace spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

With the arrival of Baby Sussex imminent, Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, was absent.

Photos from the special outing were also shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account with Harry smiling brightly in many images.

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” the caption read.

“The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity,” the caption continued, adding, “It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others.”

Also in attendance was tennis great Andy Murray.

Harry’s participation at the London Marathon comes days after he made a surprise appearance on Thursday when he and sister-in-law Kate Middleton teamed up for the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

While it was previously announced that the royal mother of three, 37, would step out on Thursday to honor fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey – the very spot where she and Prince William tied the knot nearly eight years ago, on April 29, 2011 – it was a surprise to see Harry join her.

After all, Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child any day now!

The last time the royal brothers and their wives were seen all together was at the annual church service for Commonwealth Day. Kate and Meghan, both 37, exchanged a friendly kiss on the cheek as they greeted each other inside Westminster Abbey, while the brothers shook hands. William also greeted Meghan with a kiss on the cheek. They then chatted as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made their way inside.

And recently the first-time parents-to-be hosted Kate and William at their new Frogmore Cottage home.

Kate and William, who are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, who turns 4 on May 2, and Prince Louis, who turned 1 on April 23, joined Harry at their nearby new home following the Easter service.

This marked the first time Kate and William saw the newly renovated cottage, which was transformed from a staff residence once set up as multiple apartments into a single-family home of about five bedrooms.