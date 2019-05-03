Prince Harry Just Made a Change to His Netherlands Trip as Meghan Markle Prepares to Give Birth

Prince Harry is shortening his time away from home as Meghan Markle prepares to welcome their first child.

Harry’s trip to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 was announced this week – and it has now been changed to a one-day visit.

The royal was set to undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there. Now, he will only be visiting The Hague, which is just a short hour-long flight from London.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

Royal sources tell PEOPLE the change was primarily driven by the fact that other members of the royal family have several engagements next week (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be in Germany, while Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in North Wales), so there were challenges for the media organizations to cover them all.

It has already been predicted that the newest member of the royal family will arrive before the second week of May, as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, previously announced that they will visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour. Since Charles and Camilla are expected to be nearby when Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child is born, it was assumed that Baby Sussex would be born prior to their departure.

Even though Meghan previously said the baby was due in late April, Prince Harry has continued to appear for royal engagements in recent weeks including this past weekend’s London Marathon, Easter church and Anzac Day services. However, they have all been surprise appearances, as the royal was not announced to attend just in case his child had already arrived.