Prince Harry Celebrates Rugby League's 125th Birthday with Special Virtual Quiz

The Duke of Sussex chatted with players, coaches, and volunteers about his admiration for the sport

Prince Harry has added another skill to his resume: game show host!

The Duke of Sussex helped ring in the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday on Saturday by hosting a "special birthday quiz" via video chat with some of the organization's players, coaches, and volunteers, according to a press release.

Harry, who is the patron of the Rugby Football League, joined St. Helens Women’s Super League players Gemma Walsh and Emily Rudge, Leeds Rhinos and England star Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his son Kurgan, Newcastle Thunder’s Jordan Robinson and academy player Alex Donaghy and volunteer Fionna Everson, to speak about their love for the sport.

In addition to leading the group in a "just-for-fun 'set of six' quiz to help celebrate the sport's 125th birthday," Harry, 35, also surprised the group with Rugby League legend Ellery Hanley, who detailed his passion for the sport and appreciation for the "mutual respect between players and its warmth and friendliness."

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Harry expressed how inspired he was to see the sport "come together as a family."

"It can bring so many families together, bring so many people together," he said of the sport. "It doesn't matter whether you're in the stands, whether you're the groundsman, whether you're a player, whether you're a fan, or whether you're a first time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling."

Harry also shared his excitement for returning to the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 and concluded the call by thanking everyone for their continued commitment — and good work on the quiz!

In June, Harry spoke out about his longing for the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all miss rugby," Harry admitted in an Instagram video posted by England Rugby, where he is seen sitting in an outside area of his new home of L.A.

Although rugby has been totally suspended in the U.K. since March 20 due to its close-contact, highly-physical nature, the Duke of Sussex added that the lockdown "hasn't taken away our spirit" — a reference to the community ethos the game prides itself on.

The Instagram video was part of England Rugby's "Pitch In" campaign, which was been launched during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown to help English rugby teams support their local communities by hosting charity events at their clubhouses or using them to provide food to key workers and those most in need of help.