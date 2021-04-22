Prince Harry Honors Prince Philip as He Celebrates Earth Day by Narrating Conservation Video

Prince Harry is lending his voice to a cause close to his heart.

African Parks, of which Harry is president, re-released their "Hope Starts Here" video in recognition of Earth Day, now with Prince Harry narrating the film on the importance of preserving biodiversity and in delivering life-altering benefits to local communities in Africa.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold — but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Harry, 36, said in a statement.

He went on to honor his grandfather Prince Philip, a dedicated conservationist who died on April 9 at age 99. Harry returned to California this week after attending Philip's funeral on Saturday in the U.K.

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy," he continued. "This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

Africa is a place close to Prince Harry's heart — he's even called it his "second home" — and he has visited the continent on many occasions beginning as a young boy. In 1997, he joined his father in South Africa for a visit to a Zulu village — and memorably met the Spice Girls ahead of their concert in Johannesburg.

Throughout the years, Harry has made both public and private trips to the country. He's helped with conservation work, especially with rhinos and elephants, in addition to getting to know its people and their struggles.

Harry is president of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana. He also co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, a charity to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

Africa also became a special place for Harry and wife Meghan Markle, 39. They have traveled to Africa together several times, including a visit to Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016 — after just two dates over two consecutive days in London.

"I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry said after their engagement. "So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

They returned in 2017 to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday, and recently shared a never-before-seen photo of their trip on their now-defunct Instagram account which showed them assisting with conversation efforts with elephants.

Harry made sure Meghan always had a reminder of the special place by choosing a diamond from Botswana as the centerpiece of her engagement ring. The stone is flanked by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple most recently returned to Africa in fall 2019 with their son Archie, who will turn 2 next month. It was their final royal tour before stepping down as senior members of the royal family and relocating to California.