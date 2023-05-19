Prince Harry Told Friends Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' to Understanding How Princess Diana Died

The Duke of Sussex reflected on the death of his mother in his memoir Spare

By Simon Perry
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 10:47 AM
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Princess Diana. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Harry is thinking of Princess Diana after being involved in what his spokesperson called a "near catastrophic car chase" with photographers in New York City.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, told friends the experience was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding what happened on the tragic night his mother died, The Times reported on Thursday. The late Princess of Wales died in a Paris car crash in 1997 that also involved photographers pursuing her vehicle when Harry was 12 years old.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recounted driving through the same tunnel where Princess Diana's car accident occurred a decade later in an attempt to find closure. Grieving the tragic loss of his mother at a young age was a key theme throughout the book, released in January.

Senior police officer David Douglas — who was part of Operation Paget, the investigation into the various conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's death launched by the British Metropolitan Police in 2004 — said in a 2022 interview that Princess Diana's death was a "terrible, tragic accident."

Host Ranvir Singh asked if it was the combination of no seatbelts, paparazzi chasing the car and the driver being intoxicated.

"When you look at most incidents, accidents, you find there's a chain of events, and if any one of those chain of events had been different, it might not have led to that happening," Douglas said. "For example, if they'd been wearing seatbelts, our experts tell us it was probably an 80% chance that they would have survived the accident."

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE that Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" while being pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" on Tuesday night. The trio was in New York attending the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards. Meghan, 41, was honored at the event — and she brought along her husband and mother, 66, as her surprise guests.

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

On Wednesday, the NYPD released a statement to PEOPLE confirming that authorities assisted Prince Harry and Meghan's security team, saying their travel was made "challenging" by paparazzi.

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
James Devaney/GC Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On how Prince Harry and Meghan are feeling now, a source tells PEOPLE that they were "shaken" after the incident.

"It was a disturbing situation, and they were shaken, but they are glad everyone's okay," the source said.

According to the source, after photographers captured Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the event, they picked up the pursuit in an apparent attempt to find out where they were staying.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Feeling After Car Chase: 'They Were Shaken'
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Not Heard from the Royal Family Following NYC Car Chase
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nyc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' by Paparazzi in New York City
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Buckingham Palace Shares No Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York City Car Chase
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
NYPD Says 'Numerous Photographers' Made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Transport 'Challenging'
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Car Chase in New York City: Everything to Know
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan,Misan Harriman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Speaks Out Following Car Chase: 'They Have Babies at Home'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Witnesses Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in Car Chase by Paparazzi in New York City: Read the Live Updates
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana
How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana and Mom Doria Ragland After Mother's Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Night at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Misan Harriman attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Video Appearance Supporting Friend and Go-to Photographer Misan Harriman
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
Meet King Charles' Grandchildren! All About George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet