Prince Harry Says He 'Can't Wait to Introduce My Wife and Son to South Africa' Ahead of Tour

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry is eager to embark on his upcoming trip to Africa with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie!

Over the weekend, Harry opened up about their first royal tour as a family of three in a sweet post on his joint Instagram account with Meghan.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote. “Our team has helped create a meaningful progreamme that we’re so excited to share with you.”

The royal went on to share that he has another reason for looking forward to the journey.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” he wrote, signing the note “The Duke.”

During the trip, the family of three will visit the country of South Africa, and Harry, 34, will also be making stops in Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie, and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

As Sunday marked the start of a new month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also used the post to continue their monthly tradition of shining a spotlight on different groups of inspiring charities.

In honor of their upcoming trip, this time around all of the groups were focused on Africa.

“These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations,” the post read.

The selected groups includes the HALO Trust, a humanitarian mine clearance organization, Painted Wolf Conservancy, an animal conservancy initiative in Zimbabwe, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, a social justice organization, as well as Harry’s African kids’ charity, Sentebale, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Connection to Africa — from Their Third Date to Tour with Archie

The royal couple have traveled to Africa together several times, including a trip to Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016 — after just two dates over two consecutive days in London.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

They returned in 2017 to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday, and recently shared a never-before-seen photo of their trip on their new Instagram account which showed them assisting with conversation efforts with elephants.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Archie to ‘Low-Key’ Pub Lunch: He Was as ‘Good as Gold’

Africa is a place close to Harry’s heart — he’s even called it his “second home” — and he has visited the continent on many occasions beginning as a young boy. In 1997, he joined his father in South Africa for a visit to a Zulu village — and memorably met the Spice Girls ahead of their concert in Johannesburg.

Throughout the years, Harry has made both public and private trips to the country. He’s helped with conservation work, especially with rhinos and elephants, in addition to getting to know its people and their struggles

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan has ties to Africa as well. In 2016, she became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign.

“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works,” she once wrote. “And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose.”