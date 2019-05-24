A Royal Baby
Prince Harry 'Can't Take His Eyes Off Archie': He and Meghan 'Are in a State of Sheer Delight'

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier traveled to Windsor last week to meet little Archie

By
Praxilla Trabattoni
May 24, 2019 10:34 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a “sheer state of delight” over the birth of their son Archie Harrison.

Just a little over two weeks after the arrival of his son, Harry traveled overseas (again!) to Rome for a charity polo match for his organization, Sentebale. And while he’s focused on highlighting his charity — which he started in 2006 to support orphans and vulnerable children affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Lesotho, Africa — he’s reveling in his new dad glow.

“You can tell what am incredible affinity he has for children,” Johnny Hornby, Chairman of Sentebale, tells PEOPLE. “He is a magnet for children. I didn’t think he could have appreciated children more than he did before, but I have seen a whole new involvement with them now that he is a father.”

RELATED: Baby Archie’s Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here’s Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!

Also at the match in Rome is Harry’s good friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

“Nacho met little Archie last week and said that the Duke couldn’t take his eyes off of him — nor his hands,” Hornby adds. “The two of them are just in a state of sheer delight over this birth.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, traveled to Windsor last week to meet little Archie, and says that the prince is happier than ever.

“The Duke is the kind of father I always imagined he would be,” Figueras tells PEOPLE. “He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever.”

Prince Harry, Delfina Blaquier, Nacho Figueras and Johnny Horbny
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“The Duke is very happy with this stage of his life and I believe he is going to enjoy it very much,” he adds.

And while Harry has admitted he’s getting used to those 4 a.m. wake-ups with Archie, Figueras says he’s well-rested for the match on Friday.

“Two weeks after the birth of his baby, the Duke is doing great,” he says. “I saw him earlier and he is ready. He slept well and is ready to play a great game.

“He seems to be very happy. I think this is a very exciting part of his life. He was ready for it and he is loving it.”

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

As for how Harry is handling his first night away from his new son, Figueras says he’s still “very present.”

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“When duty calls. He is just 24 hours away from home, and I am sure he is doing just fine. He is a wonderful father and very present and he is here for an amazing cause.”

