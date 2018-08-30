Prince Harry 'Can't Stop Singing the Songs' of Hamilton, Teases Wife Meghan Markle

He’ll be back — because he’s a Hamilfan!

Prince Harry surprised the audience at a special West End performance of the smash musical Hamilton on Wednesday night when he launched — briefly — into one of the show’s numbers.

Despite the public teaser of his vocal abilities, the prince’s wife Meghan Markle says he sings all the tunes at home — not just the songs performed by the king.

Speaking with Rachel John, who plays Angelica Schuyler in the London version of the Broadway hit, Meghan, 37, said, “We saw it back in January, February and thought it was incredible.”

Continued Meghan of her husband, 33, “Harry loved it, it was the first time he saw it, and now he can’t stop singing the songs!”

Harry greeted Jason Pennycooke, who plays the Marquis de Layfette, with a “Bonjour!”

“The first time round [I saw the show] I was laughing so much. Just fantastic,” he told the actor.

The song Harry performed was “You’ll Be Back,” which is sung by King George, his sixth great-grandfather, in the show.

And Meghan — who wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles — added, “We could just feel the energy. It was so engaging.”

The show was a gala performance to raise money for one of Harry’s charities, Sentebale, which helps young people in southern Africa. The event raised “hundreds of thousands of pounds,” the charity chairman Johnny Hornby said.

“We knew Harry and Meghan had been to the show almost secretly, although a cast member tweeted it, and loved it,” Hornby told reporters. “Harry and Meghan love the show. This is the third time that Meghan has seen it. They were very involved in the event; we chatted about it and they were so excited about doing it.”

And referring to Botswana, where the couple went shortly after meeting in summer 2016 (and where a stone in her engagement ring was sourced), he added, “You know how much music is important in Lesotho and to be able to bring all these things together, and how important Botswana is to the couple, is so beautiful.”

“I think for the cast it’s even more electric that Lin-Manuel is here because he’s theatre royalty. And of course tonight we have true royalty too.”

The money raised on Wednesday will help “open a camp to help young people with HIV in Botswana later in the year, so the money will go directly to Lesotho and Botswana,” Hornby added.