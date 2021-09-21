Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth "will be okay" as she carries on as monarch after the death of her husband of 73 years, whose life is celebrated in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

Prince Harry Calls Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip the 'Most Adorable Couple ... I Miss Him More for [Her]'

Harry, 37, joined other royals in the new documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airing Wednesday night in the U.K. on BBC One, in sharing memories of his grandfather, who died in April at age 99.

Prince Harry that while he missed Prince Philip's "sense of humor," he does "miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him."

"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple," the Duke of Sussex continued. "To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people."

Prince Harry also did an impressive of the Queen, 95, while reminiscing about Prince Philip's love of flying aircrafts.

"I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, 'Oh, Philip! What are you doing?' "

The BBC documentary originally began as a way to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June, though he died just months before his centenary. Interviews were filmed both before and after Prince Philip's death, with Harry's segments filmed in the U.S., where he relocated last year with wife Meghan Markle.

The documentary provides an "unrivaled" glimpse into Philip's life with never-before-seen home movies from Queen Elizabeth's private collection, as well as interviews from 15 of his children and grandchildren including Prince William, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie (Kate Middleton, her three young children, Meghan and the Queen did not sit for interviews).