Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Michael Strahan for an interview on Good Morning America about his memoir, Spare

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 09:29 AM
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

Prince Harry is "not holding anything back," says Good Morning America host Michael Strahan after the Duke of Sussex sat down for an interview with him.

In a preview of their sit down, which will air in full on Monday morning ahead of the release of Harry's memoir Spare the following day, Strahan says that Prince Harry referred to his brother Prince William as both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis" in the book.

"Strong words. What did you mean by that?" Strahan asked.

Prince Harry, 38, replies, "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly."

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,' " he continued, referring to Prince William's role as the future king while he has moved down the line of succession as Prince William and Kate Middleton had children.

Speaking with his cohosts, Strahan said that he had read Prince Harry's book, which includes insight about the grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was 12, his time in the military and his role as a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

"He is not holding anything back," Strahan said. "I read the book from the front page to the last, and you're amazed at how open he is."

In a leaked extract of the memoir published by The Guardian on Wednesday, Prince Harry claimed that Prince William physically attacked him during a confrontation about Meghan in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived on Kensington Palace grounds after their wedding.

William reportedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife. The Guardian reports that Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, after which insults were exchanged. William reportedly claimed he was just trying to help.

The argument turned physical, with Harry reportedly writing that William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry says he called his therapist, but it was only when Meghan noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back that he says he revealed the incident to his wife.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It was previously announced that Prince Harry sat down for two other interviews that will air on Jan. 8, two days before the memoir's release. Both the British outlet ITV and CBS News' 60 Minutes shared portions of their interviews with the Duke of Sussex.

"It never needed to be this way," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby in a preview. He went on to refer to "the leaking and the planting" of stories in the British press before telling Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry expanded on allegations of "leakings" in the media and how negative stories have affected him and Meghan. He also told Cooper why he's addressing these matters publicly.

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Prince Harry said. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
'He Is Now on the Institution Side': Everything Harry Said About His Relationship with William in Netflix Doc
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children
Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Says Oprah Was Surprised by the Size of Nottingham Cottage: 'No One Would Ever Believe It!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William, King Charles Not Expected to Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Series
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says Prince William Broke Their Vow to Never Pit Offices Against Each Other: 'Heartbreaking'
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William Still 'Very Upset' with Prince Harry but Hopes 'Relationship Will Heal in Time': Report
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'