Prince Harry Explains Why He Described Queen Camilla as 'Dangerous' in Book: 'Image to Rehabilitate'

Prince Harry isn't holding back about the history of his relationship with Queen Camilla in his memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down with Michael Strahan in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the book, out Tuesday.

During the segment, Strahan said in a voiceover that Prince Harry wrote about family issues with his father King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, who married in 2005. The GMA co-anchor said that Harry and his brother Prince William asked their dad not to marry Camilla but that Harry also wanted his dad to be happy.

Quoting Spare, Strahan said, "In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"

"When your father married Camilla, you wrote, 'I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.' What has she done at that point, you felt?" Strahan asked during their sit-down.

"I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents' marriage," Prince Harry said. The "third person" mention referenced his late mother Princess Diana's famous comment in her 1995 Panorama interview that "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," pointing to Camilla and Charles' years-long relationship which overlapped with her marriage to the royal.

"She had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way to doing it," Harry said of Camilla's entrance into the royal family.

"And what is your relationship with Camilla now?" Strahan, 51, asked.

"We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family, despite the differences," Harry said. "So when I see her, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution, and done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake."

Footage rolled of photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as Strahan said in another voiceover, "As his relationship with Meghan got more serious, and dominated headlines, Harry believes his father and Camilla got jealous."

Prince Harry's conversation with GMA was his second U.S. television interview to promote Spare. He first appeared on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired Sunday evening, where the quote from Spare about Camilla being "dangerous" was also shared.

"You wrote that she started a campaign in the British press to pave the way for a marriage. And you wrote, 'I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy,' " Cooper said, quoting the text. "How was she dangerous?"

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," Harry said of Camilla's relationship with the media. "And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Charles and Camilla wed in April 2005, and Camilla received the title of Duchess of Cornwall following their union. After Queen Elizabeth died, Charles became King Charles III and bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth said it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla "be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."