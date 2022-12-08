Prince Harry on Why He Fought in British Army: 'There's Still Scars Left Open from My Mom's Awesomeness'

Prince Harry talks about his decade in the military and how he is still inspired by his mom, Princess Diana, in his new Netflix docuseries

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 02:58 PM
Prince Harry
Prince Harry in 2014. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty

Prince Harry is reflecting on his time serving in the British Army — and how his mother, Princess Diana, inspired his service.

In the third episode of his new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opens up about his 10 years in the military, saying it "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had."

"Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base, means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez, I went to war twice," he continued.

The royal went on to say that he found a "second family" in "the lifelong friends" he made during that poignant time in his life — and also credits his mother, Princess Diana, as inspiration.

"For that point ... Yeah, there's still scars left open from from my mom's awesomeness, to put it mildly," Harry said with a laugh.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Best Trooping the Colour Style Over the Years
Prince Harry and Princess Diana. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In the same episode, Harry and wife Meghan Markle are shown visiting McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey in honor of Veterans Day last year.

"I'm watching my husband over there — you see how much joy it brings him to be back on a base, and he immediately goes back into military banter," Meghan, 41, said to those gathered around.

During a conversation surrounding the military pension period, the prince said, "I signed up for three [years] and then they kept dangling the carrot of different options in front of me, and I ended up serving 10 years."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: "We Know the Full Truth"

Before stepping back from his role as a working member of the royal family in 2020, Harry held three honorary military titles: Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

This past Veterans Day, Harry made a surprise visit to Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he toured the USS Arizona Memorial in a personal capacity. A somber site in American history books, the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the U.S. to enter World War II.

The USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu is a short flight from Harry's home in Montecito, California, where he lives with Meghan and their children: son Archie Harrison, 3½, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months.

"He kind of approached us," Dan Conover, who was also touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday, told PEOPLE shortly after the visit of seeing Harry there.

"I moved out of his way because he's royalty; I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting," explained Conover, 23. "He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Prince Harry Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen in New Photos from Surprise Pearl Harbor Visit on Veterans Day
prince harry
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Pearl Harbor on Veterans Day: 'He Was Very Respectful'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day
Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Doesn't Have 'Early Memories' with Mom Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary, Archie, Diana
Meghan Markle and Archie View Photo of 'Grandma Diana' in His Room in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says Wearing Nazi Costume at Age 20 Was 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 11 Major Revelations
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Speaks Out for the First Time in New Netflix Show
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down