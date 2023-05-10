Prince Harry Bows to His Father King Charles at the Coronation: Watch the Video

Prince Harry joined in showing respect to the newly crowned King Charles with a bow on coronation day.

A video shared by Yahoo Australia shows the moment that King Charles, 74, exited Westminster Abbey at the end of his crowning ceremony on Saturday. As the monarch passed his younger son, who sat in the third row for the service, the Duke of Sussex bowed his head for about five seconds.

Other members of the royal family sitting around Prince Harry — including Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Anne — were also seen bowing or curtsying as King Charles processed. Kate Middleton was also spotted curtsying to her father-in-law on the big day.

Just as public citizens do when meeting a royal, it's common to see members of the family bowing or curtsying while greeting each other. After Queen Elizabeth's death in September, her eldest son immediately acceded to the throne as His Majesty King Charles alongside his wife, Her Majesty Queen Camilla). All members of the royal family, including those with His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles, bow or curtsy to the monarch and his wife when greeting them for the first time in a while — even his children.

Prince William, who became the Prince of Wales as heir to the throne, has been spotting bowing his head to greet his father and stepmother. Likewise, King Charles' daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales dips into a curtsy to greet the monarch, as seen at her Christmas carol concert in December.

The formal greeting to a family member came as a surprise to Meghan Markle when she started dating Prince Harry. Recalling meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time during their Netflix show Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex explained, "I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

"How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Harry said on the series.

Prince Harry, 38, smiled as he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning ceremony with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice along with their husbands. He was never seen interacting with his father or brother Prince William, who had a key role in the service and took part in the processions with his wife and children.

While Prince Harry kept a low profile at the coronation and headed to the airport quickly after the service, one fellow guest says what matters is that he was there.

"I am delighted that Prince Harry was there," says Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons, in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn't there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted."

Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation solo.

Meghan, 41, stayed in California, where the couple relocated in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family, with their two children, 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet and son Prince Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday on the day of the crowning.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE ahead of the coronation of Harry's decision to attend the historic event, "He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned.' And tell his children about it."