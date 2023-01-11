Princess Diana's Friend Says 'Spare' Could Give Prince Harry a 'Chance to Rebuild and Renew'

The friend of Harry's mother hopes that "things can get better" with his relationships within the royal family

By Simon Perry
Published on January 11, 2023 09:37 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry has a chance to "rebuild and renew" now he has written and published his groundbreaking memoir Spare, one of his late mother's friends says.

The friend of Princess Diana tells PEOPLE it was "heartbreaking" to watch Harry, 38, relating the circumstances of the death of his mother following a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

"It was so sad to see him talking about [it]. I'm so sad for his heartbreak," the friend says. But now that the book is released, the source adds, "This is now a chance to rebuild and renew."

While a reconciliation with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, seems some way off in the wake of the revelations, the friend is hopeful that things can improve over time. "Maybe this is the end of a chapter, and hopefully things can get better," the source adds.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Princess Diana. Karwai Tang/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Harry spoke about his mother during his chat with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show. Asking about the rift between Harry and William, Colbert said, "Do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?"

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Amid days of intense reaction to his memoir, Prince Harry opened up further about "the raw account" he offers in his candid book in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," he said. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he said.

Related Articles
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, during Tuesday’s January 10, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Prince Harry Says He 'Wouldn't Have Got to This Moment' with Prince William If Mom Diana Was Alive
Prince Harry
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry Says Princess Diana 'Would Be Sad' About His Relationship with Prince William Today
Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles with new born Prince Harry, leave St.Mary's Hospital
Prince Harry Claims King Charles Thanked Princess Diana for Giving Him a 'Spare' the Day He Was Born
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Asked to See Photos of Princess Diana's Car Crash: 'I Was Looking for Evidence...It Was True'
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Had a 'Missed Opportunity' for 'Representation' with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry Says 'Nothing I've Done Has Been with Intention to Harm or Hurt' Royal Family
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to show her support for the Ukrainian community on March 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Explains Why He Described Queen Camilla as 'Dangerous' in Book: 'Image to Rehabilitate'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Hasn't Spoken with Brother Prince William or Dad King Charles in 'a While'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sad' But Not Surprised by His Royal Exit