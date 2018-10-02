Prince Harry Thanks Royal Fans for Birthday Wishes with Smiley (But Surprisingly Old!) Photo

Prince Harry got plenty of birthday love — and now he’s returning it to fans!

The royal, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Sept. 15, thanked fans who sent him well wishes for the occasion with special postcards sent straight from Kensington Palace, royal fan LoopyCrown3 shared on Instagram.

The photo shows Harry grinning ear to ear, but it’s surprisingly not a photo from one of his milestone moments over the past year. The snap is from back in Dec. 2016, when Harry visited to Camp Ayanganna, the headquarters of the Guyana Defence Force, in Guyana (when his romance with Meghan Markle was heating up!).

“The Duke of Sussex is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 34th birthday,” reads the back of the postcard, according to LoopyCrown3. “It really was so thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends his warmest thanks and best wishes.”

The letter appeared on official Kensington Palace stationary, with an envelope marked “royal mail” and a gold seal featuring Queen Elizabeth.

RELATED: Mark Your Calendars! The Royal Family’s Busy October, from Eugenie’s Wedding to Pippa’s Due Date

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Just weeks earlier, Meghan thanked fans for their birthday wishes (she celebrated her August 4 birthday by attending the wedding of one of Harry’s oldest family friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks) by sending a candid photo snapped by photographer Gerry Mooney during the couple’s trip to Ireland in July.

“The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday,” reads the back of the postcard, according to fan LoopyCrown3 on Instagram. “It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes.”

Harry and Meghan are gearing up for their much-anticipated tour Down Under.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Attends Romantic Wedding With Prince Harry on Her 37th Birthday

The 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand will see the couple arrive in Sydney on Oct. 16 and then head to the popular tourist spot of Dubbo, in New South Wales, a day later. Then it is on to Melbourne before retuning to Sydney in time for the Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members. The Invictus Games runs from Oct. 20 through Oct 27.