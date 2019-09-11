35 Things to Love About Prince Harry – Just in Time for His 35th Birthday!

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 15, and if another year of the redheaded royal isn’t something to celebrate, we don’t know what is! With every year, the Duke of Sussex gives us more reasons to love him. Here are just a few.

1. His red hair.

Everybody loves a ginger.

2. His smile.

That face! Who could say no to that face?

3. His friendship with Michelle Obama.

These two take squad goals to a whole new level.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Kensington Palace/Instagram

4. His dedication to veterans.

He’s participated in events like Walking with the Wounded and hosted the Invictus Games around the world. You might say he’s a veteran’s best friend.

5. How sweet he is with children.

The royal was always giving us a preview of what he’d be like as a dad — and now he has son Archie Harrison to dote on!

6. He texts back quickly, according to Margot Robbie.

Men of the world, if Prince Harry can do it, so can you.

7. He doesn’t look for recognition for his work.

And often does under-the-radar engagements, like his visit to an HIV hospital and his secret trips to Africa.

8. He’s playful with his niece and nephews.

Harry once told Good Morning America that he’s always having fun with Prince George: “Usually I’m throwing him around the room and stuff.”

9. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

While in Africa, Harry was one with nature — literally. Simson Uri-Khob, CEO of Save The Rhino Trust, said: “He likes to be out there, sleeping under the stars knowing that he is close to dangerous animals.”

10. He teases his big brother, Prince William.

And William teases him back! After learning of Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, William joked: “I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry Toby Melville/Getty

11. He’s an animal lover.

Harry regularly travels to Africa to work with wildlife conservation organizations. He’s also a proud dad dog to the two pups he shares with Meghan.

12. He has friends around the world.

From Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to model and singer Elton John.

13. He’s open about his emotions.

Since his mother’s death in 1997, Harry says he’s learned to open up. “Everything can be okay,” he said. “But I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life — I never talked about it.”

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Harry Tim Graham/Getty

14. He’s adopted his mother’s causes.

He’s dedicated his life to making his mother proud, and Harry is doing just that working with causes that were close to heart, like destigmatizing HIV and AIDS.

15. He owns his flaws.

Harry can’t sing, and he’ll admit it.

16. He keeps things cordial with his exes.

His former girlfriend Chelsy Davy says they’ll “always be friends.”

17. He’s an expert tickler.

Just ask Mia Tindall.

18. He knows how to put on an awesome event.

See the 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Invictus Games for proof.

19. He loves Disney World.

Including Space Mountain (which he went on 12 times a kid) and Splash Mountain, which he rode as an adult.

20. He goes out of his way to make people feel special.

After he gave Katie Kuiper, a former British army staff sergeant, a kiss on the cheek, Kuiper said: “I feel invisible a lot of the time because of the way I look. He made me feel special.”

21. This video with the Queen.

Not many people can convince Queen Elizabeth to participate in a mic drop – but Harry can.

Unfortunately for you @FLOTUS and @POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video 😉 – H.https://t.co/sjfSQvkzb6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

22. He’s down to earth.

And has lots of embarrassing stories to tell about his dad, Prince Charles.

23. He’s athletic.

The man plays polo, rugby and soccer.

24. He can take a joke.

Even if you’re calling him sausage.

25. He had a good attitude about everyone asking him when he was going to settle down.

Good thing, too, because he got that question a lot before he married Meghan!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

26. He looks good in a tuxedo.

Well, duh.

27. And workout gear.

He doesn’t need to dress up.

28. And jeans.

Who doesn’t love everyday Harry?

29. He’s a man of action when it comes to supporting causes he cares about.

He even took an HIV test live on Facebook.

30. He makes savvy pop culture references.

But no, he’s not like Bridget Jones.

31. He says the sweetest things about his late mother, Princess Diana.

He told PEOPLE she’s often on his mind when he’s working with charities. “I don’t have that many memories of my childhood with my Mum,” he said. “I don’t say ‘Right, I’m going to get involved in that because that’s what my Mum would want me to do,’ though inevitably once I’m doing it I think, ‘Do you know what? She’d probably love this.’ ”

32. And is always working to make her proud.

“All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud,” he told PEOPLE. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

33. He defends the ones he loves.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating, he released a rare statement condemning the “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

34. He’s an adorable dad.

In the royal couple’s debut as parents, Harry lovingly cradled his son while the Duchess of Sussex proudly looked on.

35. Harry is maintaining a regular life.

Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by a local pub for a “low-key” lunch with baby Archie, where he enjoyed a couple beers with his family.