Prince Harry Jokes He Got the 'Best Night's Sleep' Since Archie's Arrival During Work Trip

Like any new parent, Prince Harry is grateful for any opportunity to catch some z’s.

The royal, who celebrates his 35th birthday this month, attended an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday to launch a new partnership called Travalyst, which partners with leaders in the travel industry to promote eco-friendly tourism. But the work trip away from wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, born May 6, had a personal benefit for Harry.

“Having spent last night here — I don’t know about you guys, but it was definitely the best night’s sleep I’ve had for the last 4 months!” he joked at the beginning of his speech.

The restless nights of a new father began immediately, with Prince Harry revealing he had gotten about “two hours’ sleep” after making the birth announcement.

Despite the lack of sleep, Harry maintained a cheerful demeanor as he engaged with the media group and apologized for the short notice of the big news. He even joked with a cameraman who told the Duke of Sussex he was sorry for not wearing a tie. In response, Harry quipped back, “You’re a cameraman, you can get away with it.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out just one day after Archie’s arrival, and the big brother teased the new dad with a warning.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” William joked.

He added that they were “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, adding he was “looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

At Tuesday’s event, Prince Harry addressed the criticism over his use of private jets for summer vacations with Meghan and Archie to visit Ibiza and Elton John’s villa in the south of France.

“We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

Later, in a Q&A session the prince went further when asked about taking private travel. “I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

The Duke of Sussex was inspired by his own travels and his work with the Queen’s Canopy (which helps preserve valuable forests) and Africa Parks to launch Travalyst.

In many emerging economies, only five percent of the money spent by tourists goes back into the local community. Harry wants to make “sure that we change the system in a way to make it more effective for destinations and local communities can thrive,” says a royal charity source.

The new project teams together Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa to work with Harry’s foundation to influence the way the world travels. The partners “are really enthusiastic,” says the source. “They are committed and the partnership may expand.”

They are initially focusing on three areas: helping communities benefit more locally from visitors; educating people about sustainable travel; and working with the travel companies to make it easier for people to make a sustainable choice.