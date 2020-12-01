Prince Harry on How Becoming a Father to Archie Changed 'Everything'

Prince Harry is thinking about what the next generation — including his 1-year-old son, Archie — is going to inherit.

The Duke of Sussex helped launch WaterBear Network, a new Netflix-style streaming platform focused on conservation, by taking part in a conversation about the important topic. In the video, shot from his California home, Harry shares how welcoming a son last year encouraged him to work against climate change and environmental issues.

"The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said. "We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for."

He continued, "I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

Prince Harry, who said "being in nature is the most healing part of life" in the nine-minute conversation, also emphasized the need to take action to save the natural world.

"For me, it’s about putting the do's behind the say's, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalizing on a community of doers," he said. "There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action."

Prince Harry, 36, is committed to advancing conservation efforts around the world — something close to the hearts of dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William as well. In addition to his work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative, Harry has also focused his conservation work in Africa, where he is the president of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

WaterBear is a free, interactive video platform that hopes to educate viewers so they may "shape a better future for our fragile planet."

Ellen Windemuth, CEO of WaterBear, said, "It’s an honour to partner with African Parks and Prince Harry, whose hands-on passion for conservation and the environment has the ability to move the masses. With his support, we are confident that we can inspire our viewers to be change makers. This is a unifying moment for our planet, and WaterBear is proud to amplify the work we can collectively achieve."

Harry's comments echo his previous statements about preserving the natural world for the next generations. As president of African Parks, the Duke of Sussex penned a forward to the organization's annual report in June, in which he talks about son Archie.