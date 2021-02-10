Prince Harry's Invictus Games Launches Podcast with Healthcare Workers: 'I Hope People Can Find Strength'

"I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need," Harry said

Prince Harry is voicing his support for the Invictus Games' new collaboration with the U.K.'s National Health Service.

Shortly after it was announced that the Paralympic-style competition would be canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Invictus Games announced a project with the NHS to "provide guidance on how to support the physical, mental, and social well-being" of healthcare workers during these challenging times. They are set to release a series of podcasts based on advice and lessons learned in recovery by the Invictus Games community.

Prince Harry, 36, said in a statement: "For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle. They have consistently set-aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others. This service and sacrifice resonates deeply with so many in the Armed Forces community."

"With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from," he continued. "It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience."

The first episode, which will be released Thursday, features Armed Forces Mental Health Champion Glenn Haughton speaking about the challenges of both working away and potential feelings of disconnection before then returning to family.

The six podcast conversations will also feature Emanuel Ansah (Manny), a commonwealth soldier from the Royal Army Medical Corporation, Ibrah Ali (Ibi) who joined the British Army completing operational tours in Iraq, David Wiseman who served in the Infantry in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Dave Henson with operational service in the Royal Engineers, Royal Marine John James (JJ) Chalmers and Ellie Marks, from the US Army.

On Tuesday, Harry and his fellow organizers announced that the 2021 Invictus Games, which was set to take place in the Netherlands, will be postponed to spring 2022.

But for those sick and injured servicemen and women who were set to take part, and those who have done so in the past, there is a worldwide community out there supporting each other. And that community includes the Duke of Sussex.

"He is involved in the meetings we have and is always very keen to bring the conversation back to what competitors want and they need," an Invictus Games spokesman says.

Since international travel isn't possible for the competitors, there may be in-person events in some of the countries that were set to be involved.