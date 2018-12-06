Prince Harry Steps Out for Solo Theater Date to See Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this year, Bat Out Of Hell announced a partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, the governing body of the Invictus Games. The partnership involves private tours and family theater workshops for wounded, injured or sick serving or ex-service personnel interested in a career in the theatre. A large number of tickets have also been made available to veterans and their families from military charity partners of the Invictus Games Foundation to attend on the night of the gala performance.

The royal received a standing ovation as he stepped on stage, joking that he was dying to sit on a large prop motorcycle and “rev it!”

The prince addressed the audience on stage on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, alongside the show’s producer and cast members, before taking his seat to watch the performance.

Upon his arrival, Prince Harry met with a number of former servicemen and women whose families have been invited to the gala performance.

Harry chatted with Invictus competitors and supporters, including Lieutenant Richard Gray, a serving naval officer, who was a reserve for the recent Invictus Sydney Games. Gray told Harry about he had met his girlfriend of two months, Louise Edwards, as a result of his training for the competition.

Richard, who has had a shoulder replacement and battled cancer, said that he credited the games for helping him “get himself together” and find love.

“He was joking with me about being a cheap date taking her training,” Gray told reporters.

Asked if the prince and his wife Meghan should be buying new hats with an eye on a wedding, Gray joked: “We would give them an invitation but I’m not sure we could cope with the security.”