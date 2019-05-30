Prince Harry Steps Out for One of His Favorite Outings of the Year — the Cricket World Cup!

Cricket fan Prince Harry attended the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Oval in London on Thursday.

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which takes place from May 30 until July 14, is being hosted by England and Wales and will feature the world’s top 10 teams, nine of whom are from the Commonwealth. Over one million people are expected to attend matches and World Cup activations in England and Wales, with a further 1.5 billion watching around the world.

Upon his arrival, the new dad, who left Meghan Markle and baby Archie at home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while he took on his royal duties, met with young children who had been selected as Anthem Children from the Cricket World Cup youth engagement program.

Steve Bardens/Getty

Harry also spent time with young people who were picked as flag bearers and will be walking out ahead of the teams, carrying the competing nations’ flags for the pre-match national anthems.

Harry will meet children from Henry Fawcett School near the Oval, whose students are participating in the opening sequence and will accompany each nation’s heliosphere onto the field of play.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Prince Harry Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI/Getty

Ahead of the match, Harry gave an inspirational speech about the legacy of the tournament.

“The first ever Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975, and I am delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global event featuring 10 incredible teams, who thanks to the UK’s diversity will feel like they are playing to a home crowd at every game,” he said. “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more.”

He continued, “Good luck to all the teams and thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this tournament happen. Trust me, you won’t want to miss any of it. I am now honored to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Last week, Harry traveled to Rome for a charity polo match for his organization, Sentebale, which supports vulnerable children affected by HIV and AIDS.

“You can tell what am incredible affinity he has for children,” Johnny Hornby, Chairman of Sentebale, told PEOPLE. “He is a magnet for children. I didn’t think he could have appreciated children more than he did before, but I have seen a whole new involvement with them now that he is a father.”

Also at the match in Rome was Harry’s good friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

“Nacho met little Archie last week and said that the Duke couldn’t take his eyes off of him — nor his hands,” Hornby adds. “The two of them are just in a state of sheer delight over this birth.”

“The Duke is the kind of father I always imagined he would be,” Figueras told PEOPLE. “He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever.”

As for how Harry is handling balancing his royal duties with caring for his new son, Figueras said he’s still “very present.”

“When duty calls. He is just 24 hours away from home, and I am sure he is doing just fine. He is a wonderful father and very present and he is here for an amazing cause.”