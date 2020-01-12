Prince Harry Heard Asking Disney CEO About Getting Meghan Markle Voiceover Work in Resurfaced Video

Image zoom Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been looking towards the future months before announcing their plans to step back from the royal family.

While attending the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019, Harry, 35 had a brief conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger that seemed to involve the possibility of lining up some future work for the former Suits actress, 38.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard saying in a video of the encounter, as Iger replies, “Oh, really?”

“Did you know that?” Harry says. “You seem surprised.”

Gesturing towards Meghan, who was speaking with Beyoncé and JAY-Z several feet away, Harry can be heard saying, “She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Iger replies, according to the video. “We’d love to try.”

The video resurfaced over the weekend, after it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, benefitting conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. According to the U.K. outlet The Sunday Times, the deal was signed before Meghan and Harry’s bombshell announcement.

Disney has yet to comment on the report.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Make ‘Hundreds of Millions’ Post Royal Exit: Expert

When Harry and Meghan announced their plans to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” last Wednesday, they revealed plans to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

In addition to working to “becoming financially independent,” the couple also shared their intention to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

As conversations surrounding their bombshell announcement have continued, palace sources told PEOPLE on Saturday that Queen Elizabeth has ordered a family summit at her country home in Sandringham on Monday, in order to “talk things through.”

It is likely the Duchess of Sussex will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe, bearing in mind that she is currently in Vancouver Island, Canada.

RELATED: Prince William Tells Pal of His ‘Sadness’ That He and Prince Harry Are ‘Separate Entities’

The high-level meeting raises the prospect that a conclusion is in sight to the unprecedented talks to find a solution that works for the Sussexes and the family.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the source shared. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

The source would not be drawn on the timing of Monday’s meeting or whether it was in order to conclude the talks and come to a final agreement, saying, “there is a range of possibilities for the family to review.”