Prince Harry Declines Fan's Request to Sign His Speedos — But Puts on a Pair Instead!

If you try to prank Prince Harry, he’ll take it a step further!

Following a cycling race at the Invictus Games on Sunday, the first official day of competition, an Australian athlete in Australia asked the 34-year-old dad-to-be to sign his budgie smugglers, which in the U.S. are better known as Speedos.

According to royals correspondent Russell Myers, Harry jokingly agreed, but only if the cyclist would wear the swimsuit on his head.

However, royals aren’t allowed to sign items for fans (exceptions are made for guestbooks!), and the prince followed protocol by politely declining, reported Australia’s ABC News. There were clearly no hard feelings, though, as Harry was later gifted his own pair of budgie smugglers and happily wore them on top of his slacks, as photos from the fun day show.

The Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world includes sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing, and has been held around the world since 2014.

Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

During his opening speech for the tournament on Saturday night, the fifth day of his royal tour with wife Meghan Markle, Harry discussed what the event means to him — and the couple’s baby news. Harry and Meghan announced on Monday that teir first child is due in the spring.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

He continued: “Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Invictus Games carry special meaning for the royal parents-to-be. Harry and Meghan, 37, made their official public debut as a couple at last year’s event in Toronto. They memorably arrived hand-in-hand at the event and took in a day of competitions, supporting the competitors and greeting well-wishers.