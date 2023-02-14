Prince Harry Recalls Asking Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Permission to Marry Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex said in Spare that he was initially mystified by the Queen's reply

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 09:48 AM
prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry had to get Queen Elizabeth II's blessing before he could propose to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, reflects on the emotional moment in his memoir Spare, released Jan. 10. Though many men have traditionally asked their girlfriend's parents for permission to propose, Prince Harry wrote that he was required to get his grandmother's approval before popping the question to the Suits star in 2017.

After confiding in his secretaries Ed Lane Fox and Jason Knauf that he wanted to get engaged to Meghan, Fox (whom Harry nicknamed "Elf") was quick to remind him of the "very real" rule that the Queen had to give it the green light first.

"It didn't make sense. A grown man asking his grandmother for permission to marry? I couldn't recall Willy asking before he proposed to Kate. Or my cousin Peter asking before he proposed to his wife, Autumn. But come to think of it I did remember Pa asking permission when he wanted to marry Camilla," Harry wrote of the expectations his brother Prince William, first cousin Peter Phillips, and father King Charles III faced before getting engaged. "The absurdity of a 56-year-old man asking his mother's permission had been lost on me at the time," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Fox helped Harry choose a suitable time to speak with the Queen: a weekend family shooting trip to Sandringham in late October.

"Shooting trips always put Granny in a good mood. Perhaps she'd be more open to thoughts of love?" Harry wrote.

After struggling to find a moment alone with the monarch, he finally got his chance at the end of the day, when the Queen drove out alone to the middle of a field with her hunting dogs to look for the last of the dead birds. Harry made his way over to help her out, and the Queen frowned when he popped up at the tailgate.

Prince Harry book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"I saw her waiting for me to speak, and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: 'Out with it,' " Harry wrote. "I coughed. 'Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I've decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I've been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose.' "

"You have to?" Prince Harry quoted his grandmother saying.

" 'Um. Well, yes, that's what your staff told me, and my staff as well. That I have to ask your permission,' " Harry recalled. "I stood completely still, as motionless as the birds in my hands. I stared at her face but it was unreadable. At last she replied, 'Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes.' "

Confused by her cryptic reply, Harry said that his mind ran with worry before he accepted the blessing.

"At long last I realized: She's saying yes, you muppet! She's granting permission. Who cares how she words it, just know when to take yes for an answer," he wrote. "So I sputtered: 'Right. OK, Granny! Well. Fabulous. Thank you! Thank you so much.' "

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I wanted to hug her. I longed to hug her. I didn't hug her. I saw her into the Range Rover, then marched back to Pa and Willy," he added.

Prince Harry previously addressed the royal rules around getting engaged in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix.

"I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry said in a sit-down interview with Meghan, 41. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017, revealing in an accompanying BBC interview that the proposal happened during a quiet night at home earlier that month when Meghan was roasting a chicken.

"It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic," Meghan said at the time. "He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, 'Can I say yes now?' "

The couple would wed in a storybook ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The wedding was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the rest of the royal family.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
kate middleton, meghan markle, prince harry, prince william
The Most Romantic Royal Proposal Stories — and the Must-See Diamond Rings
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First 'Impact Report' for Their Archewell Foundation
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Recalls First Text Exchange with Meghan Markle and the 'Bizarre' Tie to Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
Britain's Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch Romania's Simona Halep playing US player Serena Williams
Prince Harry Says U.K. Press Pitted Meghan Markle Against Kate Middleton: 'It Became Meghan Vs. Kate'
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sad' But Not Surprised by His Royal Exit
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Prince Harry Says Prince William Didn't Dissuade Him from Marrying Meghan Markle: 'He Aired Some Concerns'
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'