Prince Harry Arrives Solo in Zambia for 2-Day Visit with Sweet Welcome from 9-Year-Old Girl

Less than one month after wrapping his whirlwind tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, Prince Harry is traveling again – but this time, he’s without pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

Harry touched down in Lusaka on Monday for a two-day visit to Zambia. The 34-year-old royal, who has spoken about his love for Africa and has made several visits with the Duchess of Sussex, is there to conduct some business on behalf of the Commonwealth (he’s the youth ambassador of the family of nations linked to the U.K.) and meet with conservation group African Parks, of which he is president.

He was greeted by 9-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, dressed in a white dress, who presented Harry with a bouquet of flowers. The royal father-to-be, who revealed in Sydney that he hopes his first child is a girl, bent down to talk to her and shake her hand.

Also on hand for Harry’s arrival were dancers dressed in traditional garb.

Later today, the Duke of Sussex will attend a reception celebrating links between the U.K. and Zambia.

Thank you Jane Chawanangwa, aged 9, for the beautiful flowers for The Duke of Sussex, as he arrives in Lusaka at the start of #RoyalVisitZambia 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/9sFW6lNwqt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2018

The solo trip falls on an important date: Nov. 27 marks the one-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan announcing their engagement news to the world. On Tuesday, Harry will, poignantly, meet with an organization called CAMFED, which tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women. It is an issue close to his wife’s heart and one she will make a central part of her public work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their engagement photo call Samir Hussein/WireImage

The prince will also head to Burma Barracks to commemorate the Zambian veterans from the two world wars, meet widows of veterans and be shown around a special photographic exhibition about the African soldier of WWI.

At an event for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which he is also president, Harry is set to chat to young leaders who are leading social purpose ventures around the world. He will also visit Circus Zambia, which helps young people from vulnerable backgrounds across Lusaka with life skills while providing educational and employment opportunities. Commonwealth Trust partner CAMA, the CAMFED alumnae network, will be among those he will meet. Harry is set to make a speech.

Harry’s final duty in the country will be a visit to BongoHive, the country’s first technology and innovation hub. He’ll sit in on one of the workshops, meet entrepreneurs practicing their pitches ahead of the next funding competition and hear from founders of start-ups who have benefited from BongoHive’s support.