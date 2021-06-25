Prince Harry Arrives in the U.K. Ahead of Princess Diana Statue Unveiling at Kensington Palace
Meghan Markle stayed in California with the couple's two young children
Prince Harry is back in the U.K. for a special reason.
The Duke of Sussex, 36, returned to England from his new home in California. He's set to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Meghan Markle stayed in California with the couple's two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.
RELATED: Queen Keeps Rare Snap of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Family Photos at Long-Awaited Meeting
Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. once since relocating to the U.S. in March 2020: for the April funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Following the service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Harry was spotted chatting with his older brother, Prince William.
While in the U.K. earlier this year, Prince Harry stayed at his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, where his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are living as they begin their lives as a family of three - they welcomed son August Philip Hawke in February.
Plans for the Princess Diana statue were first announced in February 2017, the year of many commemorations of Diana's life, as it marked 20 years since she died in a car crash in Paris. She was 36 at the time of her death.
The statue was "commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the palace said in a statement last year.
"The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess's 60th birthday," the statement continued. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."
Prince Harry and Meghan, who lived at Kensington Palace before moving to Frogmore Cottage then to the U.S., had their engagement photo call in 2017 in the Sunken Garden.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Prince William and Prince Harry formed a committee made up one of Diana's sisters, some friends, experts and charity contacts to help come up with the fitting tribute to her. They commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley, the sculptor behind the image of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth that has been used to decorate all British coins since 1998, as the person to create the tribute.