Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Ahead of Father King Charles' Coronation

The Duke of Sussex took a commercial flight while his wife, Meghan Markle, remained in California

Published on May 5, 2023 04:17 PM
Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry is in the U.K. ahead of his father King Charles' coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, took a commercial flight to the U.K. ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned.

Buckingham Palace announced on April 12 that Prince Harry would attend King Charles' coronation, adding that his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be at the service. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in the statement.

May 6 is also Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and Meghan, 41, will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 23-month-old Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage,)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Jubilee on June 3. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan, who relocated to California after stepping back as working royals in 2020, were most recently with the royal family at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September. Harry also made a surprise visit to the U.K. in March, attending London's High Court for a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal information gathering. Prince Harry did not see his father or brother, Prince William, during the trip.

Prince Harry wanted to be at the coronation to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend told PEOPLE.

King Charles, 74, is said to be "pleased" that his younger son will be there, but the wider reconciliation many hoped for within the family hasn't happened.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a close friend told PEOPLE. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Prince Archie's 4th birthday falling on the same day as King Charles' coronation provided "an elegant solution," according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, those closest to the couple know that the media backlash Meghan faced in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's funeral — and in the seven months since — played a significant role in her decision not to come.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the close friend said. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Prince Harry Court Case Enters Final Day
Prince Harry. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Whatever happens during Prince Harry's trip to the U.K., "he will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned,' " says a source close to the royal household. "And tell his children about it."

