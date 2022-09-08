Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced

Prince Harry has arrived in Scotland following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to Balmoral Castle to Scotland following the Queen's death. His flight landed shortly after the public announcement of the Queen's death, and he wasn't the only member of the family to arrive after the Queen had died.

Harry disembarked from the plane and got in a car, traveling to Balmoral Castle to join other members of the family in mourning. A shot of the 37-year-old inside the car shows him with his hand covering part of his face.

Prince Harry arrived separately from brother Prince William, who arrived via plane earlier in the day with uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Harry also joined his father, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Charles was carrying out engagements in Scotland on Wednesday. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

Harry headed to Scotland alone on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE. Meghan Markle is not joining Harry at this time. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also believed to be in Windsor as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London — where Harry was due to give a speech later this evening — but the couple has since canceled their appearance at the event. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."