Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced

The Duke of Sussex traveled to Balmoral Castle, where his grandmother died "peacefully" on Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 03:37 PM

Prince Harry has arrived in Scotland following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to Balmoral Castle to Scotland following the Queen's death. His flight landed shortly after the public announcement of the Queen's death, and he wasn't the only member of the family to arrive after the Queen had died.

Harry disembarked from the plane and got in a car, traveling to Balmoral Castle to join other members of the family in mourning. A shot of the 37-year-old inside the car shows him with his hand covering part of his face.

Prince Harry arrived separately from brother Prince William, who arrived via plane earlier in the day with uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
TheImageDirect.com

Harry also joined his father, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Charles was carrying out engagements in Scotland on Wednesday. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry. Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Harry headed to Scotland alone on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE. Meghan Markle is not joining Harry at this time. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also believed to be in Windsor as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London — where Harry was due to give a speech later this evening — but the couple has since canceled their appearance at the event. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> chats to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 15, 2013 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Buckingham Palace
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Arrive in Scotland Amid Queen's Health Concerns
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Be Led by Kate Middleton and Prince William — in Wales!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: New Title Confirmed by Clarence House
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos