Prince Harry Arrives in the U.K. Two Days After Grandfather Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry is back in the U.K.

PEOPLE confirms Harry, 36, arrived on Sunday from California, where he has been residing with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, who turns 2 on May 6.

It is the first time Harry has been in his home country in over a year. It is also the first time he will see members of the Royal Family since his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired last month.

Meghan, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl, did not accompany her husband.

News of Harry's arrival comes two days after his grandfather Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99. The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex "will be attending" Philip's funeral on April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

Philip's funeral is set to take place next Saturday and his coffin will be processed through Windsor Castle, royal officials confirmed. The funeral will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. ET).

On the day of the funeral, at around 2:40 p.m in the U.K. (9:40 a.m. ET) on April 17, Philip's coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel.

It will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which is generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and is "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman said.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," a Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said.

News of the Duke of Edinburgh's death at age 99 was announced on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." The monarch will also refrain from carrying out any royal duties for the next eight days as she enters a mourning period.