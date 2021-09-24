Prince Harry's Personalized Computer Case Reveals What Son Archie Calls Him

Harry previously shared some of Archie's first words, including his names for mom and dad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory

Prince Harry may have royal titles, but one of the most important things he's called is "Archie's Papa."

As Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their cross-country trip to New York City on Thursday, he saw seen carrying a laptop case with the words "Archie's Papa" on it. The couple are parents to 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and 3-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Archie and Lili, as they plan to call their daughter, stayed in California during their parents' trip to New York, which marks the couple's first joint outings since Lili's birth in June.

Prince Harry previously shared in his AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See that "papa" was one of Archie's first words, followed by a sweet nod to Princess Diana.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma.' Grandma Diana," Harry shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, with a portfolio briefcase inscribed with “Archie’s Papa, Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images

Prince Harry, 37, has been a proud parent from the start. Just days after welcoming Archie in May 2019, he sported a jacket with the words "Invictus Family Daddy" embroidered on it in bold lettering during a visit to the Netherlands.

Meghan, 40, and Harry also have plenty of nicknames for their firstborn — Harry has referred to Archie as his "little man," while Meghan called her son "Bubba" during their fall 2019 tour of Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie | Credit: Henk Kruger/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan and Prince Harry announced earlier this week that they were heading to New York for Saturday's Global Citizen Live from Central Park "to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to Global Citizen.

They kicked off their trip on Thursday with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor's wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

The couple also visited the 9/11 Museum and memorial, just weeks after the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

On Thursday afternoon, Meghan and Harry met with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.