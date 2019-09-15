Royal Father-Son Bonding! See Every Photo of Proud Dad Prince Harry with Baby Archie

Prince Harry is one proud dad — and he can't get enough of his son, Archie! From their first outing as a family of three to Archie cheering on Harry at a charity polo match, see all the photos of the royal father-son duo together
By Stephanie Petit
September 15, 2019 01:01 PM

Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie made their debut as a family of three just two days after the baby’s birth.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

The royal couple debuted their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle — a fitting spot, as that’s exactly where they had their royal wedding reception one year prior.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

The new parents opened up about their son, revealing that he is “calm” with the “sweetest temperament.”

Press Association via AP

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Press Association via AP

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry gushed as he held Archie in his arms, wrapped in a traditional G.H. Hurt & Son wool blanket. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Press Association via AP

“Like any father, he lights up when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife,” said Harry’s friend and former Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers. “I can see the buzzing smile on his face still.”

Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Cameras caught when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met their new great-grandson, with Meghan’s mother Doria (a first-time grandmother!) also standing by.

@SussexRoyal/PA Wire/Shutterstock

For Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day, the couple shared a new photo of the royal holding his son. Archie sweetly wraps his hand around one of Harry’s fingers, peering at the camera from behind them.

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Archie’s christening was a private affair, but the royal couple released two photos from the big day. A black and white shot show the proud mom and dad with their sleeping son in their arms.

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Archie was wide awake for a family portrait at his christening, sitting on Meghan’s lap with Harry wrapping his arm around them.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Archie made his first public appearance to cheer on his dad at a charity polo match. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Following the game, Prince Harry headed over (still dressed in his uniform!) to spend time with his wife and baby boy.

