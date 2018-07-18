Oops! See Prince Harry's Archery Fail While Visiting Charity for Injured Rugby Players

Ready…aim…fire!

Prince Harry put his archery skills to the test while visiting the Injured Players Foundation, a charity which supports former rugby players of all levels who have been greatly wounded by empowering them to live as independently as possible.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the 33-year-old royal holds the bow and arrow and carefully aims at the target. Although the arrow flies off-screen, Harry’s smile and shrug indicates that he probably missed the mark.

Harry’s visit also included trying on a diving glove as he met scuba divers who plan to teach diving to IPF members and playing boccia, a game similar to bocce, with wheelchair-bound athletes.

.@TheRugbyCharity supports rugby players in England who have sustained catastrophic injuries playing the game, and helps prevent future injuries through research and education. pic.twitter.com/8EPCPDIf8Z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2018

Prince Harry Tim Ireland/WPA Pool/Getty

Noticeably missing from the solo outing was Harry’s new wife, Meghan Markle. On Tuesday, the couple took a tour of the a London exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth together.

Harry has been a patron of IPF since 2010, and it’s not hard to see why — the charity shares many similarities to the Invictus Games. Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style sporting competition — for injured and recovering service members and veterans from around the world — in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017. This year’s Invictus Games will take place come October in Sydney.

In April, Meghan joined Harry in matching Invictus Games-branded polo shirts to watch the U.K. Team Trials. This year, some 400 veterans will compete for 72 spots on the team to participate in the games.

The event has a special connection for Harry and Meghan, as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.