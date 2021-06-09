Prince Harry Pauses Paternity Leave with Baby Lili to Share Exciting Invictus Games News

Meghan and Harry plan to take several months off to spend time with their daughter. Still, their ongoing projects remain in high gear!

Prince Harry announced on Wednesday that the Invictus Games are coming to Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Duke of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, took a brief break from his paternity leave to record a teaser video for the Invictus' Games official Instagram. In keeping with the 20-week paid parental leave policy of their Archewell Foundation, both Meghan and Harry plan to take several months off to spend time with their daughter.

"It's time to spread the news," he teased in the video. "Something big is coming to Germany.

In the high-action video, athletes charge through Düsseldorf, and it is officially confirmed that the 2023 Invictus Games will take place from September 9-16.

Harry, 36, started the Paralympic-style event for wounded, sick and injured veterans and armed forces members in 2014. But amid the ongoing global COVID pandemic, the 2020 Invictus Games had to be canceled, and the 2021 Invictus Games had to be postponed and will now kick off in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 in 2022.

"For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans. But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community - and that mission will continue to shine through between now and Spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague," Harry wrote in a a joint message with Sir Keith Mills, chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Mark de Kruif, chair of the games in the Netherlands, when announcing the delay.

Shortly after announcing the delay to 2022, the Invictus Games announced a podcast project with the U.K.'s NHS to "provide guidance on how to support the physical, mental, and social well-being" of healthcare workers on the front lines of the public health crisis.

"For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle. They have consistently set-aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others. This service and sacrifice resonates deeply with so many in the Armed Forces community," Harry said in a statement.

"With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from," he continued. "It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alongside the Games and the podcast series, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions announced in it April that it would film a docuseries called Heart of Invictus for Netflix.