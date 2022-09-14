Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession

As the princes, who are no longer working royals, processed past the Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall, on Wednesday, they bowed as their family members in uniform gave a salute

Published on September 14, 2022 10:39 AM
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York; followed by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Photo: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

As a coffin topped with the Imperial State Crown carried Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace through London to Westminster Hall Wednesday, members of the royal family followed in procession.

While King Charles III, his siblings — including Princess Anne and Prince Edward — and his son Prince William wore military uniforms, his brother Prince Andrew and younger son Prince Harry did not.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to, and including the Queen's state funeral on Monday, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage
Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Because Andrew, 62, and Harry, 37, are no longer senior working royals, the princes wore dark suits appropriate as mourning dress at Wednesday's procession rather than military finery, despite their service in the British Armed Forces.

As they processed past the Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew bowed as their family members in uniform gave a salute.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Mr Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, lost his three honorary military titles (Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

The spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this week that he will wear a "morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother."

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson added.

Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Mr Peter Phillips walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former ring.

However, a special exception has been made for Prince Andrew to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for his mother and monarch who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

