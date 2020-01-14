A Look Back at Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth's Relationship Over the Years

As the Queen supports her grandson Prince Harry as he creates a new life with wife Meghan Markle, here's a look back at their close relationship
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 14, 2020 05:10 PM

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Queen, Prince Harry and Prince William in The Royal Box at Guards Polo Club in 1987. 

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Harry (pictured putting on his helmet) and Prince William play on a vintage fire engine — in matching coats! — in 1988. 

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

The Queen waves to the crowd as the two watch the Trooping the Colour in 1988. 

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock

Harry holds onto his grandmother’s hand after his first public church outing on Easter Sunday 1989. 

Parnell/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

Watching the Trooping the Colour on the balcony with the Queen, brother Prince William and Princess Margaret in 1989.

AP Photo/Chris Bacon

After the death of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Philip, Peter Phillips, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth stop to gaze at a memorial laid at the gates of Balmoral on Sept.4, 1997. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Harry stands close to his grandmother while celebrating the Queen Mother’s 97th birthday in August 1997. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

The Queen gives her grandchildren a look on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral after attending a national service in celebration of The Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Nothing like a present from Grandma! Here, the Queen smiles as she makes a presentation to Prince Harry after a polo match during Royal Ascot in 2003. 

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince Harry and Prince William have a laugh with their grandma at the Trooping the Colour in 2003. 

REX/Shutterstock

The Queen smiles as Harry pulls a funny face at the wedding of his father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. 

Tim Graham/Getty

The Queen and Harry share a sweet moment as she inspects soldiers (including her own grandson) at the passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006. 

Anwar Hussein/Getty

The Queen and 21-year-old Harry watch a flyover from the Buckingham Palace balcony on National Commemoration Day in 2005. 

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Queen laughs with Princes William and Harry at Trooping the Colour celebrations in 2008.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry and the Queen share a smile at the same ceremony in 2009. 

Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

Harry gives his grandmother a kiss on the cheek following the wedding of cousin Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly at St. George’s Chapel in 2008. 

Matthew Lloyd/Getty

They’ve got their game faces on. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry watch a race at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Derby Day in 2011. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry chats with the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2013 at the annual Trooping the Colour. 

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

Harry points something out to the Queen while the pair visit the Sentebale Forget-Me-Not Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2013. 

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Harry chats with his grandmother as she meets the teams for the Walking with the Wounded trek across South Pole, which Harry competed in with the British team in 2013. 

Leon Neal/AFP via Getty

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William laugh together while watching the 2014 Trooping the Colour.  

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Queen, decked out in yellow, attends the first day of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2018 with her grandson and Meghan Markle. 

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry and his grandmother share a look at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2018. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile with the Queen while celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force in July 2018.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019. 

