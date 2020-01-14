A Look Back at Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth's Relationship Over the Years

The Queen, Prince Harry and Prince William in The Royal Box at Guards Polo Club in 1987.
Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Harry (pictured putting on his helmet) and Prince William play on a vintage fire engine — in matching coats! — in 1988.
The Queen waves to the crowd as the two watch the Trooping the Colour in 1988.
Harry holds onto his grandmother’s hand after his first public church outing on Easter Sunday 1989.
Watching the Trooping the Colour on the balcony with the Queen, brother Prince William and Princess Margaret in 1989.
After the death of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Philip, Peter Phillips, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth stop to gaze at a memorial laid at the gates of Balmoral on Sept.4, 1997.
Harry stands close to his grandmother while celebrating the Queen Mother’s 97th birthday in August 1997.
The Queen gives her grandchildren a look on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral after attending a national service in celebration of The Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000.
Nothing like a present from Grandma! Here, the Queen smiles as she makes a presentation to Prince Harry after a polo match during Royal Ascot in 2003.
Prince Harry and Prince William have a laugh with their grandma at the Trooping the Colour in 2003.
The Queen smiles as Harry pulls a funny face at the wedding of his father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.
The Queen and Harry share a sweet moment as she inspects soldiers (including her own grandson) at the passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006.
The Queen and 21-year-old Harry watch a flyover from the Buckingham Palace balcony on National Commemoration Day in 2005.
The Queen laughs with Princes William and Harry at Trooping the Colour celebrations in 2008.
Harry and the Queen share a smile at the same ceremony in 2009.
Harry gives his grandmother a kiss on the cheek following the wedding of cousin Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly at St. George’s Chapel in 2008.
They’ve got their game faces on. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry watch a race at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Derby Day in 2011.
Prince Harry chats with the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2013 at the annual Trooping the Colour.
Harry points something out to the Queen while the pair visit the Sentebale Forget-Me-Not Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2013.
Harry chats with his grandmother as she meets the teams for the Walking with the Wounded trek across South Pole, which Harry competed in with the British team in 2013.
The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William laugh together while watching the 2014 Trooping the Colour.
The Queen, decked out in yellow, attends the first day of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2018 with her grandson and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and his grandmother share a look at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile with the Queen while celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force in July 2018.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019.