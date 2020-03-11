Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Is 'Forever Changed,' Source Says

Prince Harry and Prince William will always be brothers, but their bond has been tested in recent years.

The rift between the siblings first emerged when William cautioned his younger brother against moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan Markle. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to step down from their royal roles — effective at the end of March — and the dynamic between Prince William and Prince Harry will never be the same, says an insider.

The brother’s relationship is “forever changed,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They won’t get back to the way they were. Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.”

The insider adds that Prince Harry and his wife plan to spend time in California, Meghan’s home state, and Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie.

“He’s not looking back,” the source says.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Image zoom Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William Tim Graham/Getty Images

RELATED: The Big Difference with Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at This Year’s Commonwealth Day Service

Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother, Princess Diana, died — and she hoped they would always stay close.

“One thing Diana said was, ‘Please, whatever happens, remember you always have each other, and I want you always to stick together.’ And clearly that can’t happen for a long time,” says Ingrid Seward, a veteran royal biographer who knew the late princess.

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The brothers’ public reunion on Commonwealth Day appeared strained, as there was only a brief interaction between Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in their seats on the second row, followed shortly after by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry and Meghan smiled and greeted William and Kate. William and Kate both offered brief hellos before taking their seats in front.

Image zoom

While awaiting the Queen’s arrival, Meghan and Harry spoke with Prince Edward, while Kate spoke with Sophie and William, with seemingly no interaction between the two brothers and their wives.

The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382d0w — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

When they processed out of Westminster Abbey behind Queen Elizabeth, both couples kept their eyes forward and didn’t appear to say goodbye to each other.

“They are on different paths now,” a source previously said of the two couples. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”