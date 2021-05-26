The companion episode to Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's powerful docuseries, The Me You Can't See, premieres free on Apple TV+ this Friday

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to Host a Special Town Hall for Their Mental Health Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are continuing the conversation.

After debuting The Me You Can't See docuseries about mental health on Apple TV+ last week, the duo is set to release a companion episode: a town hall format discussion titled The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Premiering Friday, May 28, for free on Apple TV+, A Path Forward reunites Oprah, 67, and Harry, 36, with advisors and participants from the multi-part docuseries for a wide-ranging conversation about mental health and where to go from here.

Glenn Close, Zak Williams, Ambar Martinez and more guests offer more insight into their stories, plus experts will share guidance for continuing the global conversation on the subject.

Harry and Oprah Town Hall Episode The Me You Can't See Credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In The Me You Can't See, Harry — who is dad to 2-year-old son Archie with wife Meghan Markle, 39, and is expecting a baby girl this summer — opens up about experiencing panic attacks, starting therapy, and processing his mother Princess Diana's death in deeply honest conversations with Oprah.

The docuseries — which quickly became the No. 1 watched program worldwide on Apple TV+ following its May 21 debut — also features inspiring stories from Williams, Close, Lady Gaga, and Oprah herself.

Harry and Oprah co-created the series to "lift the veil" on mental health and wellbeing, the two recently said. "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation," Oprah added.

The Me You Can't See The Me You Can't See promo | Credit: Courtesy of Apple

The Me You Can't See is not the first time the prince has worked closely with Oprah and shared an intimate look into his life.

Back in March, Harry and Meghan sat down with the TV mogul for an interview, which aired on CBS. During the revealing chat, the duke and duchess said they experienced racism within the royal family — including "concerns" over Archie's skin color — and that they were refused help for Meghan when she felt suicidal. (Prince William previously refuted the racism claims during an outing after the interview aired, saying, "We are very much not a racist family.")

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.