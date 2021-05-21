Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Encourage People to 'Share Stories' About Mental Health with New Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey appeared on Good Morning America on Friday and further opened up about his new mental health series, The Me You Can't See

On Friday, Harry, 36, appeared with Oprah, 67, on Good Morning America to further open up about their new series, which premiered Thursday night on Apple TV+.

Chatting virtually with GMA co-host Robin Roberts, the Duke of Sussex said, "The best that we can all do collectively is continue to talk and share stories that are so relatable to so many people around the world."

"One of the things that Prince Harry and I wanted was to have people understand that mental wellness, mental fitness, it's a spectrum, and that we're all on the spectrum," Oprah added. "In the United States, specifically, one out of five people admit to some kind of mental health struggle. So that means everybody either is or knows somebody who is going through something."

"So I know that one of the lessons [I've learned over] 25 years of listening to people's stories is that everybody wants to be heard. They want to be seen. They want to know that they matter," she said.

The two then recalled what it was like to work together on the series production.

"Harry was in every meeting. He was there, usually on Zoom before I was, and turning in his notes before I did. And I was like, 'Ugh, Harry turned in his notes already!" Oprah laughed.

"I didn't know it was a competition! Now that I know, I'm very glad I did," Harry joked.

Oprah added, "Every time, you beat me with the notes, Harry. Every time!"

In the series, Harry — who is dad to 2-year-old son Archie with wife Meghan Markle, 39, and is expecting a baby girl this summer — opens up about experiencing panic attacks, starting therapy, and processing his mother Princess Diana's death in searingly honest conversations with Oprah.

"There were so many people, of all ages, that need to heal and that also are, for one reason or another, are unable to heal or maybe unaware that they need to heal," Harry told Roberts. "If we hold on to grief, it manifests itself and appears later in life. That is what I've learned from this process."

Talking about Robin Williams' son, Zak, who is featured in the Apple TV+ series, Harry said "his story is a classic example of the parallel thread between what happened with him at his age and what happened to me at my age."

The comedian and actor died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63.

"It's remarkably similar. There was one thing that he said in a follow-up conversation, which was his service to others has helped heal him. And I think that was a really key moment for Oprah, myself, and Zak, when we were on a separate call," the prince said.

Continuing Harry added: "It's true, Oprah, in your career. It's been true for me, in starting the Invictus Games, to be able to create something to watch other people heal is part of our own healing process. And I think the passionate element of that — being able to put ourselves in someone else's shoes and being able to help in that healing process, is absolutely critical."

In the docuseries, the prince also gets candid about his wife's struggles with mental health and shares how she inspired his therapy, explaining that if he "didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

Talking about people's mental health amid the pandemic, Oprah told GMA, "I think lots of people have been through grief, particularly this year. Have lost parents — some people have lost both parents, due to COVID."

"Lost relatives, lost friends, and have not been able to grieve properly. So I think hearing someone like Harry talk about it, or hearing other people share how their inability to step into the moment and do the grieving in a way that could be helpful to them at the time allows other people to see themselves," she said.

Harry and Oprah co-created the series to "lift the veil" on mental health and wellbeing, they said last week. "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation," Oprah said.

In addition to Harry, the series also features inspiring stories from Williams, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and Oprah herself.

The release of the new series comes a week after Harry appeared in a new episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, in which the Duke of Sussex shared some never-before-heard stories about the pressures of growing up royal, the importance of therapy and the early days of his relationship with Meghan.

The Me You Can't See also is not the first time the prince has worked closely with Oprah and shared an intimate look into his life. Back in March, Harry and Meghan sat down with the TV mogul for an interview, which aired on CBS. During the revealing chat, the duke and duchess said they experienced racism within the royal family — including "concerns" over Archie's skin color — and that they were refused help for Meghan when she felt suicidal. (Prince William previously refuted the racism claims during an outing after the interview aired, saying, "We are very much not a racist family.")

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.