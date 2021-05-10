Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Reveal Premiere Date for Their Much-Anticipated Mental Health Series

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma," Harry says in new statement about the Apple TV+ series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have announced the debut of their new mental health series.

Premiering on May 21 on Apple TV+, The Me You Can't See will help "lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being," according to a press release shared on Monday.

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," said the Duke of Sussex.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is—very personal," he continued. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty."

Oprah added, "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Harry, 36, who has spoken about his intense grief after losing his mother, Princess Diana 24 years ago — and the struggles he suffered in the aftermath — co-created the series with Winfrey.

The pair will help curate discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their own "mental health journeys and struggles," the press release explained, as they hope to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."

The series will also feature high-profile participants, including Lady Gaga. Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead are also listed as taking part.

The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

In March, Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah to talk about their own struggles, including Meghan's revelations that she felt suicidal within palace life and the couple's reasons for leaving the working royal family.

The new mental health series The Me You Can't See is co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, and is also executive produced by Harpo Productions' Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne who is show runner. It is directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter (Gideon's Army; John Lewis: Good Trouble), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia (Amy). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.