Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Amazing Wedding Choir to Perform on Their Australia Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can expect to be transported back to the joy of their wedding day when they’re in Sydney for a grand celebration later this month.

That’s because the gospel choir who lit up St. George’s Chapel singing “Stand By Me” is performing at the closing ceremonies of Harry’s Paralympic-style Invictus Games.

The Kingdom Choir will sing at the October 27 ceremony, and in a statement, director Karen Gibson said, “The choir and I are super excited to be going to Australia to sing at the Invictus Games later this month. We love what the Games stand for and are privileged to be able to honor the men and women competing.”

Karen Gibson (front) and the Kingdom Choir REX/Shutterstock

The fourth Invictus Games will be held in Sydney from October 20-27. Five hundred competitors from 18 nations will take part in 11 medal sports, with events being staged across Greater Sydney, including at Sydney Olympic Park and on and around Sydney Harbour.

The announcement comes a day after further details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand were unveiled. Harry, 34, will officially kick off the Invictus ceremonies by raising a flag above Sydney Harbour Bridge on the eve of the games.

The tour “will focus on youth leadership and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region,” the palace said in a statement last week.