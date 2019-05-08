Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Introduce Baby Sussex to Queen Elizabeth Today

Baby Sussex has a very important meeting today!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their baby boy to the world in St. George’s Hall, where they had their wedding reception last May. Asked whether they would soon be showing him off to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and grandfather, Prince Philip (a.k.a. the Duke of Edinburgh), Meghan shared that they had just seen 97-year-old Philip at Windsor Castle.

“We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice,” she said, as Harry held their new baby beside her. “So it will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family. And my mom [Doria Ragland] is with us as well.”

PEOPLE understands the Queen, 93, is set to meet her youngest great-grandchild today.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said today about her son. “He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.

Wearing a white sleeveless trench dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner, Meghan was glowing as she stood beside Harry. Baby Sussex was wrapped in a wool blanket from G.H. Hurt & Son.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, who visited the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks ahead of their new son’s May 6 birth, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the duo “weren’t anxious at all” to welcome their bundle of joy.