Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Taking Government Advice' in Case of Exposure to Coronavirus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “taking government advice” in case of exposure to coronavirus during their recent visit to the U.K., a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Two days before Harry hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Silverstone Experience Centre on March 6, Hamilton appeared at the WE Day U.K. charity events in London alongside actor Idris Elba and wife of the Canadian prime minister Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — both of whom have confirmed they’ve since tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton has not yet commented on whether he has been tested.

A royal source tells PEOPLE of Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35: “Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive they will act accordingly.”

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton

In the photo taken just days before Elba announced his diagnosis on Monday, Elba and Sophie can be seen smiling with a group of people including Hamilton at the WE Day charity event that was held at SSE Arena on Wednesday, March 4.

The event tackled social issues in hopes of bringing people together to “change the world locally and globally.”

Sophie shared the photo of herself and Elba on her Instagram on March 5, writing, “My heart is full after spending time working with my own family and the WE family. Our message in London: Show yourself love and offer that same love to the world.”

The British royal family recently announced drastic changes to their spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Queen Elizabeth canceling all of her palace garden parties. The announcement comes after the 93-year-old monarch’s visit to Cheshire and Camden this month was canceled, as was her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s scheduled tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan, due to the concerns.

At the Commonwealth Service last week, royals like Meghan, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees. While Prince Charles offered attendees “namaste” greetings, Prince Harry and singer Craig David said hello to each other with an informal elbow bump at Westminster Abbey.