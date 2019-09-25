Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take Archie to Meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa

Image zoom Sussex Royal Instagram

Here’s Archie!

To kick off the third day of their royal South Africa tour, Prince Harry is introducing wife Meghan Markle and his 5-month-old son to an old friend.

Early on Wednesday, the little royal was taken by his parents for his first official royal engagement to meet with famed anti-Apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.

Ahead of the anticipated meeting, the couple posted several clips with their son on their way to the meeting on their Sussex Royal Instagram.

In the short videos, the family of three strolled along a corridor as Archie — dressed in a sky blue outfit — was snuggled into his mother’s arms. The clips were captioned, “Arch meets Archie!”

The royals met at Tutu’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes. The foundation hopes to spread the teachings and thoughts of the archbishop to new generations.

Harry previously met Archbishop Tutu during a Nov. 2015 tour of South Africa, when the royal presented him with an honor in recognition of his services to U.K. communities and international peace.

Just last month, Meghan and Harry continued a new tradition of sharing inspiration quotes on their joint Instagram page with some words of wisdom from Archbishop Tutu.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Says She’s Visiting Africa ‘as a Woman of Color and as Your Sister’

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,” the quote read on a blue background that features Meghan and Harry’s joint monogram.

In a caption, they wrote: “An inspiring quote for the day – wishing you a wonderful week ahead!”

Niclas Kjellstromn-Matseke, chairman of the Desmond and Leah Legacy Foundation, sees the visit as symbolic as look to the next generation.

“Archbishop Tutu met the Queen and had a great relationship with her and here is her grandson,” he says. “This is a generational thing. This is a hand over from the elderly to the younger.”

Kjellstrom-Matseke was with the Tutus recently and “the thing that is clear and important is that they are excited to meet the couple, and it’s important to Desmond Tutu that it happens at the foundation — that has a strong symbolic meaning to him. This is his legacy now and he is finally taking a step back from public life and handing over the legacy. He wants to show the Duke and Duchess the legacy.”

The couple will be shown around and see the displays marking out the anti-apartheid clergyman’s life and work.

“The warmth is definitely being shown [by them], and that’s why they are so lovable. Every time dignitaries or great leaders are visiting your home or country it’s a token of recognition. We all need that in the world now and again and South Africa certainly needs that in these challenging times,” says Kjellstrom-Matseke. “We very much appreciate the couple bringing a positive limelight to South Africa.”

Meghan and Harry’s tour of Africa marks their first royal tour with their son, Archie, who was born on May 6.

At a briefing at Buckingham Palace held earlier this month, the couple’s private secretary Samantha Cohen told reporters that “not only will this visit serve as an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess to highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years, it will demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action.”

“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day,” she added. “As Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the Duke now has a platform to be able to support young people across Africa in reaching their full potential.”

Meghan is joining Harry on visits in South Africa before he heads off solo for engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to stay in South Africa with Archie.