Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Birthday Wishes to Kate Middleton Amid Tensions at the Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the midst of major upheaval — but they still took time to wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace took the unusual step of releasing a new photo of Kate on social media. Shot by photographer Matt Porteous, the casual picture of Kate wearing a sweater and jeans was posted on Instagram accompanied by the message: “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday.”

Commenting on the post, Harry and Meghan’s official Sussex Royal account wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!” accompanied by a heart and a birthday cake emoji.

The celebratory message comes just hours after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family” on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the royal family, who were not consulted about the decision to announce the news.

Other members of the royal family also sent birthday wishes to Kate through social media. Prince Charles and Camilla shared a montage of four photos of Kate with the message, “Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday” alongside a red balloon emoji.

The official Royal Family account sent the same message with a fireworks emoji, alongside three pictures of Kate with the Queen, including one of the two deep in conversation at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

Last weekend Kate hosted some of her closest pals, who accompanied her and Prince William to church at Sandringham with the Queen.